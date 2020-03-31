New Mexico teens find ways to celebrate prom despite it being canceled due to COVID-19

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The coronavirus has put a halt to many milestones for high school seniors including prom.
Many young women had already found that perfect gown and were looking forward to a night when they could truly feel like a princess.
While a senior prom can’t be replaced, we can promote social distancing and celebrate the beauty and positivity of New Mexico’s teens.
KOB 4’ s Megan Abundis caught up with some high school seniors to give them a moment as close to that special prom night as she could.
