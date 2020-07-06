New Mexico tells Arizona, Texas- tourists to follow state's public health orders

The letter goes on to state, "We ask you, as one of our closest neighbors, to join us in making the promise. It’s nothing complicated, just a few simple guidelines like social distancing and wearing a face mask.”

Cody Johnson, a spokesman for the NM Tourism Department, stated Texas and Arizona cities were targeted specifically because COVID-19 rates are soaring in those states.

“There is a surge and a rise in our neighboring states,” Johnson said. “We just wanted to find an opportunity to share that information with the traveling public in our neighboring states.”

New Mexicans have been quick to notice visiting tourists not following New Mexico’s Public Health Orders. Gerald Marchewka sits in the Santa Fe Plaza writing poetry every day. It gives him an opportunity to meet tourists from all corners of the Earth, but its Texans he points out as being particularly defiant.

“I have seen there is a bit of a difference,” Marchewka said. “There seems to be more people from Texas not wearing masks. People from Santa Fe and around New Mexico tend to wear masks.”

Texas’s governor only mandated face masks in public a few days ago, but some Texas counties have vowed to not enforce the law. And Arizona’s governor has yet to make face masks in public mandatory.

Last week, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham changed her health order to require all travelers flying in and driving into New Mexico to self-quarantine for 14 days and those not wearing face masks in public are subject to $100 fines.