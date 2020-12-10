New Mexico temporarily limits non-essential surgeries | KOB 4

New Mexico temporarily limits non-essential surgeries

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 10, 2020 12:24 PM
Created: December 10, 2020 12:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health announced two new public health emergency orders Thursday, one limiting non-essential surgeries and another recognizing the activation of "crisis care" standards.

Starting this Friday, Dec. 11, all hospital acute care facilities in the state may not provide non-essential surgical procedures. Non-essential surgeries are defined as procedures that may be delayed without undue risk to the patient’s health. The restrictions will last through Jan. 4, 2021. 

The order about crisis care standards outlines the steps necessary for credentialing and approving health care providers responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“New Mexico’s health care providers and delivery system will continue to provide the best possible care to all patients,” said Acting Health Secretary Billy Jimenez. “New Mexico’s health care system, and everyone working within it, will continue to work toward the best possible outcome for our state. It’s so important for all of us to step up for those dedicated health care workers, to recognize the sacrifices they are making to protect our neighbors, to understand our own actions can and will make a difference. Take this crisis seriously and adopt COVID-safe behaviors in your own day-to-day life.”

Read the public health emergency orders in full:


