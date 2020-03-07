New Mexico to activate emergency center for virus outbreak | KOB 4
New Mexico to activate emergency center for virus outbreak

The Associated Press
Created: March 07, 2020 08:44 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico is activating the state health department's operations center in a move that officials say will help prepare for any emergency activities related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Department of Health said Friday in a statement that the department's Bureau of Health and Emergency Management will activate the center on Monday. The state's coronavirus website said results of all 46 tests conducted by the state health laboratory through Friday were negative.

The department said activation will help top state officials make informed decisions on the virus-related operations while ensuring that department personnel have what the agency called “the highest level of situational awareness and communication within the department." 


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

