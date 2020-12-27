New Mexico to begin giving vaccinations at care facilities

Dr. Tracie Collins, Department of Health cabinet secretary, said people who have been vaccinated can still carry and transmit COVID-19, so it’s important that they continue to wear masks and take other precautions such as washing their hands and distancing.

In other developments:

— State officials on Saturday reported an additional 609 known COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths, increasing the state’s reported totals to 137,226 cases and 2,316 deaths.

The counties with the most additional cases were Bernalillo with 125, San Juan with 78, Dona Ana with 74 and Eddy with 49.

Seven of the people who died were from Bernalillo County. Sierra and Chavez counties each had one death.

Seven-day rolling averages for daily new cases, daily deaths and positivity from COVID-19 testing all declined over the past two weeks, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and The COVID Tracking Project.

— Data from New Mexico state and local law enforcement agencies show drunk driving arrests have decreased substantially since the pandemic began.

New Mexico State Police Officer Dusty Francisco, a spokesman for the agency, said driving while intoxicated arrests fell 41% between March 1 and Dec. 22 compared with the same period in 2019, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office reported a 38% decrease in DWI arrests from 2019.

Alcohol-related deaths across the state are also down from last year. As of Dec. 15, 125 people have died from alcohol-caused crashes, the second-lowest figure in a decade, according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

Data show that alcohol consumption has actually increased since the beginning of the pandemic. Blue Cross Blue Shield has reported a 23% rise in alcohol use since March.

A study released by the RAND Corporation found that binge drinking has increased since 2019. That study said 14% of men and 17% of women reported an increase in the amount of alcoholic drinks they consumed each month.