New Mexico to begin use of PPE decontamination machine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State health officials are asking frontline workers to start saving their N95 masks.
Starting this Saturday, a machine capable of decontaminating personal protective equipment (PPE) for reuse will be fully functional. It's called the Batelle Critical Decontamination System.
“This is great news for New Mexico and for all our frontline health care workers,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “We now can make sure every one of them has a safe and effective N95 mask every day they come to work.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) contracted with Battelle, an Ohio-based research nonprofit, for 60 of the machines and then accepted applications from states to determine who would get the machines. New Mexico will have a machine — which can decontaminate up to 83,000 N95 masks a day — for six months.
The machine uses concentrated vapor phase hydrogen peroxide to remove all biological contaminants. Officials say masks can safely be decontaminated up to 20 times.
To participate, hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and other facilities with health care workers must enroll first. Click here to enroll.
The following makes and models of N95 masks can be decontaminated:
