New Mexico to begin use of PPE decontamination machine

“This is great news for New Mexico and for all our frontline health care workers,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “We now can make sure every one of them has a safe and effective N95 mask every day they come to work.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) contracted with Battelle, an Ohio-based research nonprofit, for 60 of the machines and then accepted applications from states to determine who would get the machines. New Mexico will have a machine — which can decontaminate up to 83,000 N95 masks a day — for six months.