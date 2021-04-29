New Mexico to encourage unemployed to return to work

“The first priority with that money is clearly unemployment,” Lujan Grisham said.

New Mexico has had one of the highest unemployment rates in the U.S. for months — only New York and Hawaii had a higher number of unemployed residents. The state reported an 8.3% unemployment rate in March and waived its job search requirements for people receiving jobless benefits.

Some business owners have said they are struggling to compete against expanded unemployment benefits, saying referral bonuses, sign-on bonuses and other incentives have yet to attract a large applicant pool. Advocacy groups have argued that workers should not be blamed for not wanting to put their families at risk of COVID-19 for low-paying jobs that offer minimal benefits.

New Mexico Chamber of Commerce CEO Rob Black said changes to the state’s public health order that take effect Friday could encourage some employees to go back to work.