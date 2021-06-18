New Mexico to fully reopen July 1 with no pandemic restrictions

“All that said, this is an exciting announcement. We’re rounding up, setting a date for a conclusive introduction of the new normal: July 1," Lujan Grisham said. "We have made incredible progress, and I’m proud of New Mexico. The simple fact is: We are beating this pandemic. The best is yet to come."

The latest data from the New Mexico Department of Health shows that 59.4% of eligible New Mexicans are fully vaccinated. The state is anticipating delayed data for New Mexico residents who got vaccinated in Texas or via federal entities.

Therefore, state health officials said there is a margin of error in vaccination data, and the state is "well within it in respect to the 60 percent vaccination goal."

New Mexico will continue to follow the CDC's guidance about face coverings. According to state officials, masks will remain required for unvaccinated individuals, and businesses may continue to require masks for employees, customers or visitors, regardless of vaccination status, at their discretion.

