New Mexico to get another $327M in federal recovery aid

The Associated Press
Created: July 22, 2021 01:28 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Federal education officials have approved New Mexico’s spending plan for recovery aid, clearing the way for another $327 million to be distributed to the state.
The money is intended to help the state Education Department sustain safe operation of schools and boost learning opportunities, particularly for students who have been most affected by the pandemic.
Some of the money will go toward grants for districts and other organizations to run summer programs focused on science and math.
The state already had received more than $650 million in emergency education funding.
New Mexico is among 14 other states to have their plans approved by the U.S. Department of Education.
(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)