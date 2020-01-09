New Mexico to host world's largest meeting on chile peppers | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico to host world's largest meeting on chile peppers

New Mexico to host world's largest meeting on chile peppers

The Associated Press
Updated: January 09, 2020 06:28 AM
Created: January 09, 2020 06:27 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University is preparing to host the world’s largest conference dedicated to chile peppers.

The 2020 New Mexico Chile Conference will run Feb. 3-4 at the Las Cruces Convention Center. The university’s Chile Pepper Institute has been organizing the annual conference for about three decades.

Advertisement

Chile has long been one of New Mexico’s signature crops. It’s the state vegetable and the basis for the official state question: “Red or green?”

The conference draws experts in breeding, processing, pest management and sustainable ways to give growers a competitive advantage. There also will be discussions about the state’s chile certification program and how to add value to the harvest.

Organizers also are inviting students to present their pepper-related research during the two-day gathering.

For more information, click here.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Community raises funds for murdered mother whose 3-year-old son still remains missing
Community raises funds for murdered mother whose 3-year-old son still remains missing
Facing criminal charges, Las Vegas mayor announces resignation
Facing criminal charges, Las Vegas mayor announces resignation
'It's the only thing I had': Thieves steal the ashes of widower's wife
'It's the only thing I had': Thieves steal the ashes of widower's wife
Arrest warrant issued for father of missing Roswell boy
Arrest warrant issued for father of missing Roswell boy
Rocky Long could be considering return to UNM
Rocky Long could be considering return to UNM
Advertisement


'It's the only thing I had': Thieves steal the ashes of widower's wife
'It's the only thing I had': Thieves steal the ashes of widower's wife
Arrest warrant issued for father of missing Roswell boy
Arrest warrant issued for father of missing Roswell boy
New Mexico to host world's largest meeting on chile peppers
New Mexico to host world's largest meeting on chile peppers
Santa Fe archbishop issues safety directive for flu season
Santa Fe archbishop issues safety directive for flu season
Facing criminal charges, Las Vegas mayor announces resignation
Facing criminal charges, Las Vegas mayor announces resignation