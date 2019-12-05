New Mexico to invest in Las Cruces hemp manufacturing firm

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A hemp manufacturing business in southern New Mexico will get a boost from the state Economic Development Department.
The agency said Wednesday it has pledged to invest $400,000 in 420 Valley LLC as part of a continued effort by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration to grow the burgeoning industry.
The first-year Democratic governor says hemp production and other sustainable agriculture ventures will be essential as New Mexico works to diversify its economy.
The company plans to set up shop in a vacant Las Cruces building and hire 55 workers over three years.
