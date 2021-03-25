New Mexico to issue $600 one-time tax rebates amid pandemic | KOB 4
New Mexico to issue $600 one-time tax rebates amid pandemic

The Associated Press
Updated: March 25, 2021 08:39 AM
Created: March 25, 2021 08:37 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department has started issuing $600 one-time rebates for taxpayers who are not dependents and who receive the Working Families Tax Credit.

The department said Tuesday that recipients must have an adjusted gross income of no more than $39,000 if they are married and filing as the head of a household, or $31,200 or less if they are single filers.

The Legislature authorized the rebates earlier this year, more than 110,000 rebates worth more than $66 million have already been issued.

