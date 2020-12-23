New Mexico to meet deadline for sending out relief checks | KOB 4

The Associated Press
Created: December 23, 2020 11:15 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Around 15,000 residents previously ineligible for pandemic stimulus checks have started receiving payments from the state.

The group includes immigrants in the country without work authorization.

Officials with the New Mexico Human Services Department said the $465 relief payments began arriving Monday evening.

The Legislature allocated $5 million to the fund for those who hadn’t received federal payments in April and agency officials said they were able to identify an additional $2 million on top of that that could be used.

COVID-19 cases have been on a downward trend in New Mexico, but economic fallout from the pandemic continues.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

