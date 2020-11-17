New Mexico to participate in Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution pilot program

“Once they take it out of the ice, they can keep it five days in the normal fridge, so we have worked extensively to develop these distribution network, and they feel very good about this,” said Dr. Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer.

New Mexico’s participation in the program, however, does not ensure that it will receive vaccine doses earlier than other states.

If the positive data continues, Pfizer expected to produce up to 50 million doses globally in 2020 and 1.3 billion doses in 2021.

"However, there are enormous logistical challenges with those vaccines and the ability to do vaccinations on a large scale are several months away. That is not going to be helpful to us now,” said Dr. Rohini McKee, UNM Hospital Chief Quality and Safety Officer.

Until then, health experts said people should continue to wear masks, wash hands, and social distance to stop the spread of the virus.