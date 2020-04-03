New Mexico to receive over $133M to keep transit services running | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico to receive over $133M to keep transit services running

New Mexico to receive over $133M to keep transit services running

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 03, 2020 12:52 PM
Created: April 03, 2020 12:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico's congressional delegation has announced that the state will receive over $133 million in emergency transit grants from the $2 trillion federal COVID-19 response package.

The money will be used to help sustain state public transit for essential services in both urban and rural areas. 

Advertisement

“This funding will help relieve financially-strapped state and local governments of choosing between providing basic services and responding to this public health emergency,” said Sen. Tom Udall, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “Although all New Mexicans should follow federal, state and local public health guidelines to stay home and physically distance to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, public transportation remains essential. Workers who can’t telework—in addition to the heroic frontline healthcare workers saving lives every day—need access to public transportation to go to work and get the resources they need. And we will need strong transportation systems after this crisis ends.

Here is the breakdown of $133,196,781 in funding:

Section 5307 Urbanized Areas

  • Albuquerque $79,845,589
  • Farmington $2,161,017
  • Las Cruces $6,026,321
  • Las Cruces/El Paso $1,543,501
  • Los Lunas $2,250,299
  • Santa Fe $5,315,047

Section 5311 & Section 5340 Rural Areas

  • New Mexico $36,474,320


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

CABQ reports more than 70 businesses to State Police for violating governor's order
CABQ reports more than 70 businesses to State Police for violating governor's order
1 new COVID-19 death reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 403
1 new COVID-19 death reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 403
Possible shooting reported in NW Albuquerque
Possible shooting reported in NW Albuquerque
APD's SWAT team arrests murder suspect
APD's SWAT team arrests murder suspect
'Lean On Me,' 'Lovely Day' singer Bill Withers dies at 81
FILE - In this June 21, 2006 file photo, singer-songwriter Bill Withers poses in his office in Beverly Hills, Calif. Withers, who wrote and sang a string of soulful songs in the 1970s that have stood the test of time, including
Advertisement


State officials and the Archdiocese of Santa Fe discourage Good Friday pilgrimages
State officials and the Archdiocese of Santa Fe discourage Good Friday pilgrimages
New Mexico to receive over $133M to keep transit services running
New Mexico to receive over $133M to keep transit services running
CABQ reports more than 70 businesses to State Police for violating governor's order
CABQ reports more than 70 businesses to State Police for violating governor's order
'Lean On Me,' 'Lovely Day' singer Bill Withers dies at 81
FILE - In this June 21, 2006 file photo, singer-songwriter Bill Withers poses in his office in Beverly Hills, Calif. Withers, who wrote and sang a string of soulful songs in the 1970s that have stood the test of time, including
Hotel that hosted John Wayne to house homeless patients
Hotel that hosted John Wayne to house homeless patients