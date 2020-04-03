New Mexico to receive over $133M to keep transit services running

“This funding will help relieve financially-strapped state and local governments of choosing between providing basic services and responding to this public health emergency,” said Sen. Tom Udall, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “Although all New Mexicans should follow federal, state and local public health guidelines to stay home and physically distance to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, public transportation remains essential. Workers who can’t telework—in addition to the heroic frontline healthcare workers saving lives every day—need access to public transportation to go to work and get the resources they need. And we will need strong transportation systems after this crisis ends.

Here is the breakdown of $133,196,781 in funding: