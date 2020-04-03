New Mexico to receive over $133M to keep transit services running

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico's congressional delegation has announced that the state will receive over $133 million in emergency transit grants from the $2 trillion federal COVID-19 response package.
The money will be used to help sustain state public transit for essential services in both urban and rural areas.
“This funding will help relieve financially-strapped state and local governments of choosing between providing basic services and responding to this public health emergency,” said Sen. Tom Udall, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “Although all New Mexicans should follow federal, state and local public health guidelines to stay home and physically distance to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, public transportation remains essential. Workers who can’t telework—in addition to the heroic frontline healthcare workers saving lives every day—need access to public transportation to go to work and get the resources they need. And we will need strong transportation systems after this crisis ends.
Here is the breakdown of $133,196,781 in funding:
Section 5307 Urbanized Areas
Section 5311 & Section 5340 Rural Areas
