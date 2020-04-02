New Mexico to receive over $16.7M in emergency housing assistance

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico's congressional delegation has announced that the state will receive over $16.7 million in housing grants from the $2 trillion COVID-19 response package that Congress passed last week.
New Mexico has received $16,7776,942 to fund three U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) programs intended to keep more people in homes during this public health crisis. Here is the breakdown:
The Community Development Block Grant enables New Mexico to respond to the economic and housing impacts caused by COVID-19, including the expansion of community health facilities, child care centers, food banks and senior services.
Emergency Solutions Grants will provide support to additional homeless assistance, prevention, and eviction prevention assistance. This includes rapid rehousing, housing counseling, and rental deposit assistance.
The Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS Program (HOPWA) will provide rental assistance and temporary relocation services to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for one of the most vulnerable populations.
