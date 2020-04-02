New Mexico to receive over $16.7M in emergency housing assistance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico's congressional delegation has announced that the state will receive over $16.7 million in housing grants from the $2 trillion COVID-19 response package that Congress passed last week.

New Mexico has received $16,7776,942 to fund three U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) programs intended to keep more people in homes during this public health crisis. Here is the breakdown: