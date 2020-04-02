New Mexico to receive over $16.7M in emergency housing assistance | KOB 4
New Mexico to receive over $16.7M in emergency housing assistance

Christina Rodriguez
Created: April 02, 2020 09:14 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico's congressional delegation has announced that the state will receive over $16.7 million in housing grants from the $2 trillion COVID-19 response package that Congress passed last week. 

New Mexico has received $16,7776,942 to fund three U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) programs intended to keep more people in homes during this public health crisis. Here is the breakdown: 

The Community Development Block Grant enables New Mexico to respond to the economic and housing impacts caused by COVID-19, including the expansion of community health facilities, child care centers, food banks and senior services.

  • Albuquerque: $2,678,828
  • Farmington: $229,696
  • Las Cruces: $560,525
  • Rio Rancho: $346,887
  • Santa Fe: $361,227
  • NM nonentitlement: $6,802,356

Emergency Solutions Grants will provide support to additional homeless assistance, prevention, and eviction prevention assistance. This includes rapid rehousing, housing counseling, and rental deposit assistance. 

  • Albuquerque: $1,364,214
  • NM nonentitlement: $4,140,483

The Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS Program (HOPWA) will provide rental assistance and temporary relocation services to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for one of the most vulnerable populations. 

  • Albuquerque: $76,795
  • NM nonentitlement: $69,375
  • Santa Fe Community Housing Trust, Competitive Grant Award: $146,556


