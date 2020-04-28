New Mexico to receive over $6M for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico's congressional delegation has announced the state will receive over $6 million through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing efforts.

“National recovery efforts rely heavily on significantly ramping up testing to track and effectively contain the spread of the coronavirus,” Sen. Martin Heinrich said in a release. “Until scientists develop scientifically-validated therapies and vaccines, testing is the only tool we have to provide businesses and consumers with the certainty and confidence to reopen the economy.