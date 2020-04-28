New Mexico to receive over $6M for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico to receive over $6M for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing

New Mexico to receive over $6M for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 28, 2020 10:38 AM
Created: April 28, 2020 10:31 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico's congressional delegation has announced the state will receive over $6 million through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing efforts.

“National recovery efforts rely heavily on significantly ramping up testing to track and effectively contain the spread of the coronavirus,” Sen. Martin Heinrich said in a release“Until scientists develop scientifically-validated therapies and vaccines, testing is the only tool we have to provide businesses and consumers with the certainty and confidence to reopen the economy. 

Advertisement

New Mexico already had testing sites in all 33 counties and was one of the first states in the U.S. to begin testing asymptomatic essential workers. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be providing $6,638,183 for: 

  • Enhancing the ability to effectively identify infected individuals, and conduct contact tracing to alert and isolate other possibly infected indviduals which helps stop the spread of disease. 
  • Improving morbidity and mortality surveillance, which will help public health experts capture the full scope of COVID related deaths. 
  • Enhancing testing capacity to detect infected individuals. 
  • Controlling COVID-19 in high-risk settings and protecting vulnerable or high-risk populations, including at nursing homes. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Emotions run high as mayor of Grants defies governor's order, allows businesses to reopen
Emotions run high as mayor of Grants defies governor's order, allows businesses to reopen
Video: Thief robs Nob Hill juice bar at gunpoint
Video: Thief robs Nob Hill juice bar at gunpoint
New Mexico surpasses 100 COVID-19 deaths
New Mexico surpasses 100 COVID-19 deaths
Zuni Pueblo community donates food and supplies as concerns rise over possible surge in COVID-19 cases
Zuni Pueblo community donates food and supplies as concerns rise over possible surge in COVID-19 cases
Roosevelt and Lea County Sheriff's Office say they will not enforce governor's public health mandates
Roosevelt and Lea County Sheriff's Office say they will not enforce governor's public health mandates
Advertisement


New Mexico to receive over $6M for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing
New Mexico to receive over $6M for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing
Cases rise to 1,769 on Navajo Nation, 59 total reported deaths
Cases rise to 1,769 on Navajo Nation, 59 total reported deaths
Video: Thief robs Nob Hill juice bar at gunpoint
Video: Thief robs Nob Hill juice bar at gunpoint
Roswell officials ask governor to negotiate reopening economy
Roswell officials ask governor to negotiate reopening economy
Plaintiffs say education-funding lawsuit still necessary
Plaintiffs say education-funding lawsuit still necessary