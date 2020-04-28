New Mexico to receive over $6M for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 28, 2020 10:38 AM
Created: April 28, 2020 10:31 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico's congressional delegation has announced the state will receive over $6 million through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing efforts.
“National recovery efforts rely heavily on significantly ramping up testing to track and effectively contain the spread of the coronavirus,” Sen. Martin Heinrich said in a release. “Until scientists develop scientifically-validated therapies and vaccines, testing is the only tool we have to provide businesses and consumers with the certainty and confidence to reopen the economy.
New Mexico already had testing sites in all 33 counties and was one of the first states in the U.S. to begin testing asymptomatic essential workers.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be providing $6,638,183 for:
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company