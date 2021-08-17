New Mexico to reimplement indoor mask mandate; require vaccination in high-risk settings

The governor will talk more about the new mitigation efforts at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

To read the full public health order on masks, click here. It will take effect Friday, Aug. 20.

To read the full public health order on vaccination requirements, click here.

MASKS INDOORS

Under a public health order issued by Acting Health Secretary David Scrase, the reimplemented mask requirement applies to all individuals age 2 and older in all indoor public settings – except when eating or drinking.

Masks will be required to everyone in school buildings regardless of vaccination status, which aligns with the most recent guidance from the CDC. State officials said the Public Education Department has been in the process of updating its toolkit for schools and district personnel.

The indoor mask requirement will be effective Friday, Aug. 20. It will remain in effect until at least September 15.

State officials said businesses, houses of worship and other entities may enact stricter requirements at their discretion.

VACCINES REQUIRED IN HIGH-RISK SETTINGS

“Congregate care facility workers,” as defined in the public health order, are all paid and unpaid individuals working in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, adult day cares, hospice facilities, rehabilitation facilities, state correctional facilities, juvenile justice facilities and residential treatment centers or community homes.

Unvaccinated individuals who do not qualify for an exemption must receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine within 10 days of Tuesday, Aug. 17, and their second dose, as needed, within 40 days of receiving the first shot. Those individuals must provide documentation to their supervisor or the operator of the facility in which they contract or work.

NEW REQUIREMENTS FOR SCHOOL WORKERS

Under that public health order detailing the vaccination requirements for workers in hospitals and congregate settings, the state also outlined a new vaccinate-or-test policy for workers in New Mexico schools.

All school workers in public, private or charter schools who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or who are unwilling to provide proof of vaccination to their respective supervisors must, effective Monday, Aug. 23, provide proof of a COVID-19 test on a weekly basis.

