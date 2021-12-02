New Mexico to require boosters for many workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An amended emergency public health order issued Thursday by the state of New Mexico will require workers in high-risk settings to receive a booster shot when eligible.

“The recent emergence of the Omicron variant further emphasizes the importance of vaccination, boosters and prevention efforts needed to protect against COVID-19," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director. “Early data from South Africa suggest increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant, and scientists in the United States and around the world are urgently examining vaccine effectiveness related to this variant. I strongly encourage the 47 million adults who are not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to vaccinate the children and teens in their families as well because strong immunity will likely prevent serious illness."