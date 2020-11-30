New Mexico to require details of water for oil well drilling | KOB 4

New Mexico to require details of water for oil well drilling

The Associated Press
Created: November 30, 2020 07:04 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Officials say New Mexico oil and gas operators will be required to report the amount and quality of water used to drill wells.

The Albuquerque Journal reported the data collection is an attempt by state agencies to scrutinize water use across New Mexico’s economic sectors.

Adrienne Sandoval of the state Oil Conservation Division says the reports will help fill a data gap for industry water use.

Operators previously reported the amount of produced water injected into storage wells but were not required to disclose water data for well completions.

Companies must now submit water use data within 45 days of completion.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

