New Mexico to require job searches for unemployment benefits | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Updated: October 08, 2020 10:06 AM
Created: October 08, 2020 10:05 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — People who have claimed unemployment benefits in New Mexico during the coronavirus pandemic will soon be required to conduct weekly job searches, a requirement previously waived because of large-scale business closures resulting in a smaller job market.

The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions announced Wednesday that it plans to reinstate the requirement on Oct. 25 barring any changes to the state health order from Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham or the state health department.

Claimants receiving regular unemployment benefits must now document at least two work search activities each week starting Oct. 18.

Verifiable searches must be reported during the weekly certification process starting Oct. 25 and each week after.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

