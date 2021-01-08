New Mexico to see added $300 weekly in jobless benefits | KOB 4

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Labor officials in New Mexico have said residents receiving unemployment benefits should expect an extra $300 a week added to their benefits.

The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions announced Wednesday that it will begin paying some benefits approved under a federal relief bill passed late 2020.

Department spokeswoman Stacy Johnston said the program will provide an extra $300 weekly for 11 weeks to claimants who have not yet exhausted state or federal unemployment benefits.

The state is still waiting for guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor regarding renewing a couple programs for claimants who exhausted their benefits before Dec. 26.


