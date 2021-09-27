New Mexico to start offering Pfizer booster shots 'immediately' | KOB 4

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 27, 2021 01:36 PM
Created: September 27, 2021 01:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico COVID-19 vaccine providers can start providing the Pfizer booster dose to eligible patients immediately, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

Providers have been asked to prioritize New Mexicans in the highest risk categories: those 65+ and those who are 50-64 with underlying medical conditions.

New Mexico will be following the eligibility criteria set by the CDC.

Booster dose scheduling can be done online via vaccineNM.org. State health officials said appointments for the first two weeks will be reserved for those in the highest risk categories. After that, a portion of appointments will be reserved for the high-risk groups.

New Mexicans who need help scheduling can call the DOH hotline at 1-855-600-3453; option 0. This hotline is primarily intended for seniors and those without internet. 

CDC Recommendations

  • CDC recommends that the following groups should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 Vaccine at least 6 months after completing their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series (i.e., the first 2 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine):
    • people aged 65 years and older
    • residents aged 18 years and older in long-term care settings
    • people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions
  • CDC also recommends that the following groups may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 Vaccine at least 6 months after completing their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks:
    • people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions
    • people aged 18–64 years at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting
  • These recommendations only apply to people who previously received a Pfizer-BioNTech primary series (i.e., the first 2 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine).


