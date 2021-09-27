New Mexico to start offering Pfizer booster shots 'immediately'

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico COVID-19 vaccine providers can start providing the Pfizer booster dose to eligible patients immediately, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.
Providers have been asked to prioritize New Mexicans in the highest risk categories: those 65+ and those who are 50-64 with underlying medical conditions.
New Mexico will be following the eligibility criteria set by the CDC.
Booster dose scheduling can be done online via vaccineNM.org. State health officials said appointments for the first two weeks will be reserved for those in the highest risk categories. After that, a portion of appointments will be reserved for the high-risk groups.
New Mexicans who need help scheduling can call the DOH hotline at 1-855-600-3453; option 0. This hotline is primarily intended for seniors and those without internet.
