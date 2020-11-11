New Mexico treasurer says methane proposal has loopholes | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico treasurer says methane proposal has loopholes

New Mexico treasurer says methane proposal has loopholes

The Associated Press
Created: November 11, 2020 11:41 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's state treasurer is calling on state environmental regulators to close loopholes in proposed rules aimed at reducing emissions of methane and other pollutants from the oil and natural gas industry.

State Treasurer Tim Eichenberg said Wednesday he has joined with a long list of socially responsible investment groups that are citing gaps in the proposed regulations.

Advertisement

The administration of Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says that New Mexico stands to have some of the most expansive rules for addressing methane and other emissions from the industry after many meetings with industry experts and environmentalists.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham appoints new state secretary of health
Gov. Lujan Grisham appoints new state secretary of health
13-year-old sells snacks to help his family pay the bills
13-year-old sells snacks to help his family pay the bills
Court documents reveal new details about Las Vegas double homicide
Court documents reveal new details about Las Vegas double homicide
Presbyterian still has room for pregnant patients amid pandemic
Presbyterian still has room for pregnant patients amid pandemic
Border Patrol apprehends 41 migrants in southern New Mexico
Border Patrol apprehends 41 migrants in southern New Mexico
Advertisement


Gov. Lujan Grisham appoints new state secretary of health
Gov. Lujan Grisham appoints new state secretary of health
Presbyterian still has room for pregnant patients amid pandemic
Presbyterian still has room for pregnant patients amid pandemic
New Mexico county advances plan for 200 deputy body-cameras
New Mexico county advances plan for 200 deputy body-cameras
Border Patrol apprehends 41 migrants in southern New Mexico
Border Patrol apprehends 41 migrants in southern New Mexico
New Mexico treasurer says methane proposal has loopholes
New Mexico treasurer says methane proposal has loopholes