New Mexico treasurer says methane proposal has loopholes

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's state treasurer is calling on state environmental regulators to close loopholes in proposed rules aimed at reducing emissions of methane and other pollutants from the oil and natural gas industry.
State Treasurer Tim Eichenberg said Wednesday he has joined with a long list of socially responsible investment groups that are citing gaps in the proposed regulations.
The administration of Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says that New Mexico stands to have some of the most expansive rules for addressing methane and other emissions from the industry after many meetings with industry experts and environmentalists.
