Acoma Pueblo sues US over hospital closure amid pandemic | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Acoma Pueblo sues US over hospital closure amid pandemic

Acoma Pueblo sues US over hospital closure amid pandemic

The Associated Press
Updated: January 30, 2021 11:01 AM
Created: January 30, 2021 10:57 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico Indigenous tribe is suing the U.S. government, claiming federal health officials have violated the law by ending emergency and in-patient medical care at a hospital on tribal lands.

Acoma Pueblo Gov. Brian Vallo said during a briefing Friday that the tribe's pleas have fallen on deaf ears and that the lack of emergency health care services could not have come at a worse time as COVID-19 continues to take a toll on his community.

Acoma is asking a federal judge to overturn a decision by the Indian Health Service to shutter the facility.

The agency argues that it hasn't violated the law.

MORE: 


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Cowboys for Trump leader refuses virus test in jail
Cowboys for Trump leader refuses virus test in jail
Man faces federal charges in New Mexico train derailment
Man faces federal charges in New Mexico train derailment
Violent week in Albuquerque continues
Violent week in Albuquerque continues
Acoma Pueblo sues US over hospital closure amid pandemic
Acoma Pueblo sues US over hospital closure amid pandemic
New Mexico reports 22 new deaths, 1,085 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 22 new deaths, 1,085 additional COVID-19 cases