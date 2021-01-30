Acoma Pueblo sues US over hospital closure amid pandemic

The Associated Press
Updated: January 30, 2021 11:01 AM
Created: January 30, 2021 10:57 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico Indigenous tribe is suing the U.S. government, claiming federal health officials have violated the law by ending emergency and in-patient medical care at a hospital on tribal lands.
Acoma Pueblo Gov. Brian Vallo said during a briefing Friday that the tribe's pleas have fallen on deaf ears and that the lack of emergency health care services could not have come at a worse time as COVID-19 continues to take a toll on his community.
Acoma is asking a federal judge to overturn a decision by the Indian Health Service to shutter the facility.
The agency argues that it hasn't violated the law.
