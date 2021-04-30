New Mexico tribe, US agency reach agreement over hospital | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico tribe, US agency reach agreement over hospital

New Mexico tribe, US agency reach agreement over hospital

The Associated Press
Created: April 30, 2021 07:23 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government has agreed to provide emergency and in-patient care at a hospital on tribal lands in New Mexico at least through next February.

The Indian Health Service reached an agreement with Acoma Pueblo to keep the hospital open while officials determine what resources will best meet the needs of the Indigenous community going forward.

The pueblo announced the court-approved agreement Thursday.

A federal judge signed off earlier this week but noted the case could be reopened if the deal is violated.

The pueblo had sued in January, saying the lack of emergency health care could not have come at a worse time.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Police: Customer attacked massage therapist, hurled racial slurs after refusing to wear a mask
Police: Customer attacked massage therapist, hurled racial slurs after refusing to wear a mask
Century Rio 24 to reopen May 1
Century Rio 24 to reopen May 1
Event center prepares to open after Bernalillo County goes Green
Event center prepares to open after Bernalillo County goes Green
New Mexicans react to changes to state's Red-to-Green reopening framework
New Mexicans react to changes to state's Red-to-Green reopening framework
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases