New Mexico tribes get $36M for affordable housing projects

New Mexico tribes get $36M for affordable housing projects

The Associated Press
Created: December 12, 2019 06:20 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Several Native American tribes in New Mexico will share more than $36 million in federal funding for affordable housing projects.

The U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department announced the funding Wednesday.

In all, tribes across the country will be getting nearly $200 million in grants for new construction.

Officials say the money is expected to result in about 1,200 new housing units for low-income families living on reservations or in other Native American communities.

Housing authorities that serve Zuni Pueblo and the Jicarilla and Mescalero Apache tribes are among the recipients. 


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

