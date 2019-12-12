New Mexico tribes get $36M for affordable housing projects

The Associated Press
Created: December 12, 2019 06:20 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Several Native American tribes in New Mexico will share more than $36 million in federal funding for affordable housing projects.
The U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department announced the funding Wednesday.
In all, tribes across the country will be getting nearly $200 million in grants for new construction.
Officials say the money is expected to result in about 1,200 new housing units for low-income families living on reservations or in other Native American communities.
Housing authorities that serve Zuni Pueblo and the Jicarilla and Mescalero Apache tribes are among the recipients.
