New Mexico tribes still waiting on overdue education plan

Cedar Attanasio
Created: January 04, 2022 12:48 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s plan to address the needs of underserved Indigenous students hasn’t been shared with tribal leaders or the public despite promises to do so last year.

Indigenous education advocates say they were expecting to provide feedback on the plan in October.

The New Mexico Public Education Department promised to release the draft to the public Dec. 1, to provide time for public comment before the legislative session that begins in mid-January. However, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has yet to set a date for the release of the plan.

The state is under a court order to address deficiencies with its education system.


