New Mexico unemployment fund out of cash, state borrows money from feds

Anklam and Department of Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley told lawmakers the state’s unemployment fund ran out of money on Sept. 8. That's because the number of New Mexicans receiving unemployment jumped from 9,600 in March to more than 150,000 in July.

“The amount of money that’s coming into the fund is not close to the money going out,” said McCamley.

The state is now borrowing money from the federal government to keep unemployment benefits flowing to New Mexicans, but McCamley says the state will eventually have to pay it back.

One payback option could be raising the unemployment tax on businesses next year.

“Do we want to have some kind of temporary revenue increase to both help pay off the loan itself and also get the trust fund back to a level, a healthy level, whatever that number is?,” McCamley said.

So far, McCamley said the state’s borrowed about $35 million from the feds. That’s money lawmakers will have to decide how to pay back during the upcoming 60-day legislative session in January.

“This is going to be a long term situation. There are some choices that all of us are going to have to make, but at the end of the day the legislature is going to be heavily involved in that,” said McCamley.

Meanwhile, McCamley says New Mexicans will still receive their unemployment checks.