NM unemployment fund to be restored thanks to $600M in federal funding

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions will receive more than $600 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to replenish the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.

State officials said the ARPA funding is being transferred from the state's Department of Finance and Administration to the Department of Workforce Solutions, both paying back a federal loan issued by the U.S. Department of Labor and also restoring the trust fund to its pre-pandemic levels.