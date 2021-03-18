New Mexico Workforce Connection centers to reopen by appointment only

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Workforce Connection centers will reopen statewide next week, however, public access will be restricted to appointments only.
“As New Mexico looks towards recovery from COVID-19, it is vital that we increase accessibility to workers for our services,” said Bill McCamley, NMDWS Secretary. “Our staff is looking forward to once again helping New Mexicans face-to-face, but we do ask everyone coming to our offices to wear a mask, socially distance, and follow all other COVID protocols so that our entire community is protected.”
Services offered will include:
Procedure for in-person services:
Officials said appointments can be made by calling the New Mexico Workforce Connection Center directly. Contact numbers are available here, as well as information for all of their online services.
