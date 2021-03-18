New Mexico Workforce Connection centers to reopen by appointment only | KOB 4

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Workforce Connection centers will reopen statewide next week, however, public access will be restricted to appointments only.

“As New Mexico looks towards recovery from COVID-19, it is vital that we increase accessibility to workers for our services,” said Bill McCamley, NMDWS Secretary. “Our staff is looking forward to once again helping New Mexicans face-to-face, but we do ask everyone coming to our offices to wear a mask, socially distance, and follow all other COVID protocols so that our entire community is protected.”

Services offered will include:

  • Assistance with resumes, interview skills, and job search
  • Training and Higher Education information for re-skilling or up-skilling
  • Limited assistance with locked Unemployment Insurance claims, including document upload and ID verification

Procedure for in-person services:

  • Only those with appointments will be allowed into the building
  • Detailed instructions on how to access the building will be provided to individuals when an appointment is scheduled
  • Individuals must be present at the door, maintaining safe social distancing, and ready for their name to be called
  • Masks must be worn properly (covering the nose and mouth) at all times while in the building

Officials said appointments can be made by calling the New Mexico Workforce Connection Center directly. Contact numbers are available here, as well as information for all of their online services. 


