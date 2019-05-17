New Mexico unemployment rate declines in April from March
May 18, 2019 09:44 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined in April, dipping to 5% from 5.1% in March.
The unemployment rate in April 2018 was 4.9%, and the state Department of Workforce Solutions reports that total nonagricultural payroll employment grew by 13,000 jobs, or 1.5%, between April 2018 and April 2019.
The department says the growth in the private sector accounted for all of the year-over-year employment increase as the public sector lost 800 jobs.
In the private sector, goods-producing industries added 5,800 jobs and service-providing industries were up by 8,000 jobs.
Mining and construction reported the largest employment increase with a gain of 5,500 jobs, or 7.7%.
Updated: May 18, 2019 09:44 AM
Created: May 17, 2019 10:30 PM
