New Mexico unemployment rate declines in April from March | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico unemployment rate declines in April from March

New Mexico unemployment rate declines in April from March

Associated Press
May 18, 2019 09:44 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined in April, dipping to 5% from 5.1% in March.
    
The unemployment rate in April 2018 was 4.9%, and the state Department of Workforce Solutions reports that total nonagricultural payroll employment grew by 13,000 jobs, or 1.5%, between April 2018 and April 2019.
    
The department says the growth in the private sector accounted for all of the year-over-year employment increase as the public sector lost 800 jobs.
    
In the private sector, goods-producing industries added 5,800 jobs and service-providing industries were up by 8,000 jobs.
    
Mining and construction reported the largest employment increase with a gain of 5,500 jobs, or 7.7%.

Advertisement

Credits

Associated Press


Updated: May 18, 2019 09:44 AM
Created: May 17, 2019 10:30 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Measles case confirmed in New Mexico
Measles case confirmed in New Mexico
Bottomless Lakes State Park evacuated as fire grows in SE New Mexico
Bottomless Lakes State Park evacuated as fire grows in SE New Mexico
Police identify suspect from officer-involved shooting in NE Albuquerque
Police identify suspect from officer-involved shooting in NE Albuquerque
4 Investigates: Darian Bashir, the man accused of murdering UNM baseball player
4 Investigates: Darian Bashir, the man accused of murdering UNM baseball player
New Mexico awards funding to schools to extend learning time
New Mexico awards funding to schools to extend learning time
Advertisement




New Mexico awards funding to schools to extend learning time
New Mexico awards funding to schools to extend learning time
New Mexico unemployment rate declines in April from March
New Mexico unemployment rate declines in April from March
Police identify suspect from officer-involved shooting in NE Albuquerque
Police identify suspect from officer-involved shooting in NE Albuquerque
Nob Hill crime-fighting strategy modeled after downtown plan
Nob Hill crime-fighting strategy modeled after downtown plan
Measles case confirmed in New Mexico
Measles case confirmed in New Mexico