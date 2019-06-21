New Mexico unemployment rate holds at 5%
Associated Press
June 22, 2019 09:45 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's unemployment rate in May remained unchanged from the previous month at 5%. Among states, only Alaska has higher unemployment.
The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions on Friday published the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate. It was an increase from 4.8% a year ago.
The national unemployment rate also held at 3.6% in May, down from 3.8%.
For New Mexico, mining and construction accounted for the most significant job gains. The sectors added 5,500 jobs for the year ending in May 2019. Retail sales employment fell.
