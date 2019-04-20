New Mexico unemployment rate holds at 5.1% | KOB 4
New Mexico unemployment rate holds at 5.1%

Associated Press
April 20, 2019 10:57 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico officials say the state's seasonally adjusted rate of unemployment held steady at 5.1% in March.
    
The Workforce Solutions Department said Friday that the unemployment rate remained unchanged from February, while the national unemployment rate fell to 3.9% for March.
    
Only Alaska and the District of Columbia have higher unemployment rates .
    
During a year ending in March, payroll employment across New Mexico grew by 10,300 jobs or 1.3%. That doesn't include agricultural work.
    
The mining and construction sectors recorded the fastest job growth over the past year, followed by leisure and hospitality.
    
The public sector shed about 1,100 jobs, a 1.3% decline in government work.

