New Mexico unemployment rate steady at 4.9% | KOB 4
New Mexico unemployment rate steady at 4.9%

The Associated Press
September 21, 2019 11:46 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August remains at 4.9%, unchanged from July.

The Department of Workforce Solutions says that rate compares with 4.8 percent in August 2018 and that nonagricultural payroll employment grew by 15,500 jobs, or nearly 2%, in the past year.

Both the public and private sectors saw employment gains, with the private sector accounting for about three-quarters of the increase and including increases in both service-providing and goods-producing industries.

Mining and construction reported the largest employment increase with a gain of 5,200 jobs, or 7.2%.

Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: September 21, 2019 11:46 AM
Created: September 21, 2019 11:37 AM

