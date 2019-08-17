New Mexico unemployment unchanged at 4.9 percent in July | KOB 4
New Mexico unemployment unchanged at 4.9 percent in July

Associated Press
August 17, 2019 09:39 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's unemployment rate in July remained at 4.9%.
    
Seasonally adjusted figures released Friday show the jobless rate was unchanged from a month earlier but up from 4.8% a year earlier.
    
Excluding agriculture, employment grew by 21,700 jobs from July 2018, with gains coming from the public and private sectors.
    
The leisure and hospitality sector saw the largest year-over-year job gains, followed by mining and construction.
    
The trade, transportation and utilities sector saw a loss of 2,100 jobs, driven by lower employment in retail.

August 17, 2019

