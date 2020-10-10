New Mexico United advances in playoffs after 1-0 win over San Antonio FC

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 10, 2020 10:04 PM
Created: October 10, 2020 09:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —New Mexico United was on the pitch against San Antonio FC Saturday night for the first round of the USL playoffs.
The teams played for 90 minutes with no points on the scoreboard.
United's Chris Wehan scored in overtime, putting United up 1-0.
San Antonio fell to New Mexico United in the end.
United will play in the conference semifinals next.
