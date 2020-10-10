New Mexico United advances in playoffs after 1-0 win over San Antonio FC | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico United advances in playoffs after 1-0 win over San Antonio FC

New Mexico United advances in playoffs after 1-0 win over San Antonio FC

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 10, 2020 10:04 PM
Created: October 10, 2020 09:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —New Mexico United was on the pitch against San Antonio FC Saturday night for the first round of the USL playoffs.

The teams played for 90 minutes with no points on the scoreboard.

Advertisement

United's Chris Wehan scored in overtime, putting United up 1-0.

San Antonio fell to New Mexico United in the end.

United will play in the conference semifinals next.          


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 486 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 486 additional COVID-19 cases
APD: Man shot, killed at McDonald's
APD: Man shot, killed at McDonald's
Navajo Nation members eligible for $1,500 for virus relief
Navajo Nation members eligible for $1,500 for virus relief
Albuquerque doctor calls indoor dining 'number 1 risk' as state battles increase of COVID cases
Albuquerque doctor calls indoor dining 'number 1 risk' as state battles increase of COVID cases
Couple takes love to new heights with hot air balloon wedding
Couple takes love to new heights with hot air balloon wedding
Advertisement


State, county officials provide voting tips to ensure ballot is counted
State, county officials provide voting tips to ensure ballot is counted
New Mexico families double EBT dollars at farmers markets
New Mexico families double EBT dollars at farmers markets
New Mexico United advances in playoffs after 1-0 win over San Antonio FC
New Mexico United advances in playoffs after 1-0 win over San Antonio FC
Motorama Santa Fe hosts socially distanced watch party for New Mexico United playoffs
Motorama Santa Fe hosts socially distanced watch party for New Mexico United playoffs
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 486 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 486 additional COVID-19 cases