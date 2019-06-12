New Mexico United defeats Colorado Rapids in penalty kicks
Joshua Panas
June 12, 2019 10:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico United is moving on to the final 16 of the U.S. Open Cup.
United defeated the Colorado Rapids Wednesday night.
The game went to penalty kicks after the teams were unable to break the tie in overtime.
During the shootout, United scored all four the penalties taken while the Rapids missed two penalty shots.
This was United's first game against an MLS team.
