New Mexico United draws record-breaking crowd, some fans get rowdy

"The vast, vast, vast majority, 99.9 percent of the individuals there last night didn't throw anything on the field," he said.

Carl said that maybe 10 fans who were not members of The Curse took things too far.

"There was an individual on the other team who was kind of coming over and taunting the team, which, yeah we don't like that. Maybe the league shouldn't allow something like that," Carl said. "But it doesn't excuse other individuals from throwing things on the field."

The vast majority of fans focused on the dramatic finish – New Mexico United scoring a goal in stoppage time to tie the game and earn a point. The final score was 3-3.