New Mexico United draws record-breaking crowd, some fans get rowdy
Ryan Laughlin
April 27, 2019 06:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It was a record-breaking crowd at Isotopes Park, but not because of baseball.
The fan base for New Mexico United is growing, with close to 13,000 fans attending Isotopes Park on Friday night.
David Carl is the president of the official supporters club of New Mexico United, The Curse. He said it got heated during the match with the first place team in the conference, Portland Timbers II. Some fans were not on their best behavior.
"The vast, vast, vast majority, 99.9 percent of the individuals there last night didn't throw anything on the field," he said.
Carl said that maybe 10 fans who were not members of The Curse took things too far.
"There was an individual on the other team who was kind of coming over and taunting the team, which, yeah we don't like that. Maybe the league shouldn't allow something like that," Carl said. "But it doesn't excuse other individuals from throwing things on the field."
The vast majority of fans focused on the dramatic finish – New Mexico United scoring a goal in stoppage time to tie the game and earn a point. The final score was 3-3.
