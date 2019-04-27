New Mexico United draws record-breaking crowd, some fans get rowdy | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico United draws record-breaking crowd, some fans get rowdy

Ryan Laughlin
April 27, 2019 06:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It was a record-breaking crowd at Isotopes Park, but not because of baseball. 

Advertisement

The fan base for New Mexico United is growing, with close to 13,000 fans attending Isotopes Park on Friday night. 

David Carl is the president of the official supporters club of New Mexico United, The Curse. He said it got heated during the match with the first place team in the conference, Portland Timbers II. Some fans were not on their best behavior. 

"The vast, vast, vast majority, 99.9 percent of the individuals there last night didn't throw anything on the field," he said. 

Carl said that maybe 10 fans who were not members of The Curse took things too far.

"There was an individual on the other team who was kind of coming over and taunting the team, which, yeah we don't like that. Maybe the league shouldn't allow something like that," Carl said. "But it doesn't excuse other individuals from throwing things on the field."

The vast majority of fans focused on the dramatic finish – New Mexico United scoring a goal in stoppage time to tie the game and earn a point. The final score was 3-3.

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: April 27, 2019 06:20 PM
Created: April 27, 2019 05:06 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico United draws record-breaking crowd, some fans get rowdy
New Mexico United draws record-breaking crowd, some fans get rowdy
Stolen therapy pig spotted in back of truck
Stolen therapy pig spotted in back of truck
Crews called to two fires overnight in NE Albuquerque
Crews called to two fires overnight in NE Albuquerque
Experts say this year could be historic for the Rio Grande
Experts say this year could be historic for the Rio Grande
Neighbors raise concerns about popular weed killer linked to cancer
Neighbors raise concerns about popular weed killer linked to cancer
Advertisement




New Mexico United draws record-breaking crowd, some fans get rowdy
New Mexico United draws record-breaking crowd, some fans get rowdy
Crews called to two fires overnight in NE Albuquerque
Crews called to two fires overnight in NE Albuquerque
Neighbors raise concerns about popular weed killer linked to cancer
Neighbors raise concerns about popular weed killer linked to cancer
Volunteers across Albuquerque participate in the 'Great American Cleanup'
Volunteers across Albuquerque participate in the 'Great American Cleanup'
Stolen therapy pig spotted in back of truck
Stolen therapy pig spotted in back of truck