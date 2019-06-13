New Mexico United gaining national exposure

For now, New Mexico United is under a two-year agreement to play at Isotopes Park. But some fans already want their own soccer stadium. KOB 4 asked Campbell if there are any plans for one.



"No current plans,” she said. “Just as much as everybody we would love to have our own stadium. But right now we're happy to be at Isotopes Park, it's been a great venue for us and we keep packing it. So what I would say is just keep packing Isotopes Park and we'll see what happens."

New Mexico United is on to the Round of 16 and will play FC Dallas on Wednesday in Dallas.