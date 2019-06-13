New Mexico United gaining national exposure | KOB 4
New Mexico United gaining national exposure

Kai Porter
June 13, 2019 06:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The dust in Denver has settled and the New Mexico United are coming home victorious. Last night the team beat the Colorado Rapids in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup.

"When you get the opportunity to play and MLS team as a USL Championship team and then to perform at the level we did it's incredible," said Lukas Cash, the team's digital media manager.

Cash says the win gave the team more national exposure and is sure to boost an already passionate fan base.

"It means that we continue to grow, that we continue to make a name for ourselves on the national stage, that we continue to get this state excited and united behind something crazy positive," said Cash.

A merchandise store just opened about a month ago in Nob Hill and has become the go-to spot for fans who want to show their team spirit.

"We hear a lot of times people who haven't ever watched a soccer game in their life are coming out to games because they're so excited to be a part of our supporters group and to really be a part of the movement we've created," said Jessica Campbell, the team’s public relations assistant.

For now, New Mexico United is under a two-year agreement to play at Isotopes Park. But some fans already want their own soccer stadium. KOB 4 asked Campbell if there are any plans for one.

"No current plans,” she said. “Just as much as everybody we would love to have our own stadium. But right now we're happy to be at Isotopes Park, it's been a great venue for us and we keep packing it. So what I would say is just keep packing Isotopes Park and we'll see what happens."

New Mexico United is on to the Round of 16 and will play FC Dallas on Wednesday in Dallas.

