New Mexico United hosts Pride events during home match against Austin Bold FC

Special guests Mr. and Miss Pride New Mexico were also in attendance.

"Out showing their pride and being who you want and showing your colors of the rainbow is important. It represents so much. And just being here together, I think that's important after being closed and not together for 2020—I think that's what's been important," said Miss Pride Seliah DeLeon.

Sal Cambera, with the New Mexico United fan club, said it was easy to get behind the Pride celebrations.

"We are proud to be here celebrating Pride, you know. It brings people out, and we need to support our team first of all, and support our community," he said.

The team also debuted special rainbow-colored Pride jerseys earlier this week to be worn for Saturday's game.