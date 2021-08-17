New Mexico United owner speaks on stadium bond proposal

But there is still a lot up in the air. The city mentioned the facility could cost around $65 to $80 million, though voters are being asked for $50 million.

“The cost in the studies are just estimates, they're estimated based on today's dollars, they are estimated based on today's sites,” said a city council member.

The city would own the facility while United leases it in a similar set up as Isotopes Park.

“One of the things we can do and we want talk to the city, is the idea of having more skin in the game for United, so that could include maybe prepaid rent for example. So the rents paid for x amount of years, whether we're here or not and that helps to derisk it. We put some money into the stadium itself,” said Trevisani.

Leading up to election day, the city council plans on holding many more community meetings and discussions.

“Our city is growing, we have other needs and other uses and other challenges. But while we address those things, that are long-standing, we also have to build a better future. Something for our families to be excited about not just focus on all the things we need to do better, like crime and homelessness, both of which we fully funded in the last two budget cycles,” said Pat Davis, city councilor.