New Mexico United wins first exhibition game

Patrick Hayes

February 16, 2019 06:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - About a thousand fans showed up to support the state’s newest soccer team – New Mexico United.



The USL franchise is scheduled to debut next month but fans got their first glimpse of the team on Saturday during a scrimmage with the University of Denver.



When asked what it’s going to take to make the team successful, the team’s owner Peter Trevisani told KOB, "I think this is it. I think this team is for the state, for the community so all we really need is for the community to come and enjoy it. Enjoy the game, enjoy the gear, enjoy the spirit, and enjoy each other."



Fans also seemed excited about a soccer team playing in Albuquerque.



John Siedlecki told KOB, "I think it's great. The weather didn't help out, but strong support for the United today."



“We’re waiting for the first United goal as we speak right now. It's only a matter of time. It'll be interesting. I'd like to see a lot of goals and a lot of quality play," he added.



Another fan, Matthew Dosanjh, said, "I think they've been doing it. Getting a handful of locals on the team. Building up hype and they just need to do really well the first season."



Another big attraction that has a lot of people talking includes the team’s Meow Wolf-sponsored jerseys.



"I was absolutely ecstatic when the jersey came out. Quite frankly, I was expecting - it's the coolest jersey I've seen so I had to get one," Dosanjh said.