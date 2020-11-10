New Mexico universities use wastewater samples to detect COVID-19 early

“So, in, in general, from that positive sample, that means there's a positive case, one or more than one in that dorm,” Xu said.

NMSU currently has 45 active COVID cases, and a total of nearly 300 since March 2020. With these new positive samples, Xu said it’s up to NMSU’s administration to determine next steps.

The New Mexico Department of Health is assisting the university with the study, and the CDC recently asked for states’ wastewater samples to be submitted nationally.

Xu said they’ll keep lifting the manhole covers to collect samples in order to establish trends.

It’s unclear where this testing will expand next in our state. UNM said they tried out a preliminary pilot test at the dorms and are awaiting results.

Once the results come in, UNM said they might expand wastewater testing to all student housing.