New Mexico unwavering on film incentives after set fatality | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico unwavering on film incentives after set fatality

New Mexico unwavering on film incentives after set fatality

The Associated Press
Updated: November 23, 2021 05:26 PM
Created: November 23, 2021 04:35 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico legislators are expressing nearly unfettered support for state tax incentives to the film industry at a public hearing in the wake of the shooting death last month of a cinematographer from gunfire on the set of a western movie production.

New Mexico offers a rebate of between 25% and 35% for in-state spending for video production that helps filmmakers large and small underwrite their work.

A gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the western movie “Rust” killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

The production registered to receive a state tax rebate but may never collect.

MORE:


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,189 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,189 additional COVID-19 cases
2 New Mexico school districts close down, citing COVID surge
2 New Mexico school districts close down, citing COVID surge
Family mourns DWI crash victim, reunites with dog involved in crash
Family mourns DWI crash victim, reunites with dog involved in crash
Roundhouse visitors will have to show proof of vaccination, wear masks
Roundhouse visitors will have to show proof of vaccination, wear masks
Fighters slam into Nob Hill toy store window
Fighters slam into Nob Hill toy store window