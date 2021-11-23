New Mexico unwavering on film incentives after set fatality

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico legislators are expressing nearly unfettered support for state tax incentives to the film industry at a public hearing in the wake of the shooting death last month of a cinematographer from gunfire on the set of a western movie production.
New Mexico offers a rebate of between 25% and 35% for in-state spending for video production that helps filmmakers large and small underwrite their work.
A gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the western movie “Rust” killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.
The production registered to receive a state tax rebate but may never collect.
