New Mexico updates vaccine registration website, plans to launch call center

Christina Rodriguez
Created: January 04, 2021 10:07 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One in ten New Mexicans have registered for the COVID-19 vaccine online, according to state officials. That's 230,000 people who have logged onto vaccinenm.org, which helps local health care partners to manage real-time vaccine demand.
The website has been updated so users can complete personal profiles that include medical health conditions and employment information — which will help the state to notify users when vaccine doses are available to them.
“Our highest priorities remain the same: ensuring that vaccine goes to those who are most exposed to infected people or infectious materials, and preventing vaccine from going to waste,” said state Department of Health Secretary-Designate Dr. Tracie Collins. “Vaccinenm.org allows us to contact New Mexicans and match them with local vaccination opportunities.”
For New Mexicans who wish to register for vaccine:
New Mexico is expected to launch a vaccine call center in the coming days, in order to answer additional questions about the process.
