New Mexico updates vaccine registration website, plans to launch call center

Christina Rodriguez
Created: January 04, 2021 10:07 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One in ten New Mexicans have registered for the COVID-19 vaccine online, according to state officials. That's 230,000 people who have logged onto vaccinenm.org, which helps local health care partners to manage real-time vaccine demand. 

The website has been updated so users can complete personal profiles that include medical health conditions and employment information — which will help the state to notify users when vaccine doses are available to them.  

“Our highest priorities remain the same: ensuring that vaccine goes to those who are most exposed to infected people or infectious materials, and preventing vaccine from going to waste,” said state Department of Health Secretary-Designate Dr. Tracie Collins. “Vaccinenm.org allows us to contact New Mexicans and match them with local vaccination opportunities.”

For New Mexicans who wish to register for vaccine:

  1. Users submit basic contact information, including their employment category and medical conditions.
  2. Users are then contacted and prompted to fill out additional demographic and insurance information, at which point their profile is complete. (Vaccinations are free, but providing insurance information helps support the cost of the vaccination program.)
  3. Users wait to receive a notification that they may schedule a vaccination - and on the day of their appointment, they fill out a medical questionnaire about their current health.

New Mexico is expected to launch a vaccine call center in the coming days, in order to answer additional questions about the process. 


