New Mexico updates vaccine registration website, plans to launch call center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One in ten New Mexicans have registered for the COVID-19 vaccine online, according to state officials. That's 230,000 people who have logged onto vaccinenm.org, which helps local health care partners to manage real-time vaccine demand.

The website has been updated so users can complete personal profiles that include medical health conditions and employment information — which will help the state to notify users when vaccine doses are available to them.