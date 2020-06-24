New Mexico urges visitors to use masks to stop virus spread | KOB 4
New Mexico urges visitors to use masks to stop virus spread

The Associated Press
Updated: June 24, 2020 07:09 AM
Created: June 24, 2020 07:08 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is under a state order for residents and travelers to wear masks in public places, but visitors to Santa Fe continue to stroll through downtown with uncovered faces.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported city and tourism officials plan to post signs by this weekend encouraging the use of masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The City Council already approved a measure requiring everyone 15 and older to wear a mask in most public settings, with repeat offenders facing a $50 fine.

Health officials on Tuesday reported 147 new cases, bringing the statewide total to nearly 10,840.


