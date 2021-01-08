New Mexico utilities look ahead to renewable energy mandates | KOB 4

New Mexico utilities look ahead to renewable energy mandates

New Mexico utilities look ahead to renewable energy mandates

The Associated Press
Created: January 08, 2021 10:23 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A solar project meant to provide 10% of Gallup’s electricity for the next two decades is falling short of expectations.

The issues with the solar farm come as utilities attempted to meet a statewide requirement in 2020 for having 20% of retail electricity sales come from renewable energy sources. Not all of them met the goal.

Utilities will be under more pressure going forward as the Energy Transition Act sets a higher bar in 2025 and subsequent years.

Executives with Public Service Co. of New Mexico are confident about meeting the mandates and said reliability and affordability will be among the considerations.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Cowboys for Trump founder praises pro-Trump rioters
Cowboys for Trump founder praises pro-Trump rioters
State GOP says election tarnished democracy, faces criticism
State GOP says election tarnished democracy, faces criticism
President Trump won't attend Joe Biden's inauguration
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
NM Supreme Court will not expand eviction moratorium
NM Supreme Court will not expand eviction moratorium
New Mexico reports 39 new deaths, 1,841 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 39 new deaths, 1,841 additional COVID-19 cases