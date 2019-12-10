New Mexico utility chief among those at UN climate meeting

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The head of New Mexico's largest electric utility says the state can be a leader in clean energy.
Pat Vincent-Collawn, Public Service Co. of New Mexico's chief executive, took her message to Spain this week for the U.N. climate meeting.
She was asked to participate in a series of panel discussions about how U.S. utilities are dealing with the transition away from fossil fuels.
New Mexico earlier this year adopted renewable energy mandates that call for zero emissions by 2045.
PNM has pledged to beat that deadline by five years.
