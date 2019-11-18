New Mexico utility embarks on energy planning mission | KOB 4
New Mexico utility embarks on energy planning mission

The Associated Press
Created: November 18, 2019 06:16 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico’s largest electric utility is reaching out to vendors and energy companies around the world for ideas as it works toward going emissions-free.
    
The Public Service Company of New Mexico announced Friday it’s seeking information on the types of resources and emerging technologies capable of helping it reach the goal.
    
That ranges from storage systems and carbon emissions controls to hydrogen technologies.
    
New Mexico earlier this year adopted renewable energy mandates that call for zero emissions by 2045. PNM vows to beat that deadline by five years.
    
The utility is seeking indicative pricing for modeling and analysis purposes. Separate requests for proposals are possible in the future.
    
The call for input comes as the utility embarks on a tri-annual resource planning effort centered on how it will serve customer needs for the next 20 years.

(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

